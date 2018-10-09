Accident Report

On October 5, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident that had rolled in the 1400 Grid of 260th St., Mount Pleasant. Deputies, Fire and Rescue, and Ambulance responded to the incident. Upon investigation, Brandin Brommell of Lockridge, had struck a deer on his way to work which caused his vehicle to swerve down into the ditch and then back up the embankment where the vehicle had rolled on its top and down the other side of the embankment and came to rest. Brandin was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to our arrival but complained of severe neck pain and was transported via Ambulance to the Henry County Health Center.