Accident Report

At approximately 10:09 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 3300 grid of Racine Avenue in Henry County. The vehicle left the roadway striking a tree. This caused the passenger of the vehicle to be transported to Great River Medical Center in Burlington for injuries. The driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Andrew Bowers, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 1st Offense and Failure to Maintain Control.