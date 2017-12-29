Accident Report

At approximately 12:31PM on December 26, 2017, a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Oasis Avenue and 240th Street.

It was found that Tony Riley, age 39 of New London, had stopped his 1995 Ford F150, at the westbound stop sign at Oasis. Riley failed to see a southbound car as he left the stop sign.

Kobe Ledbetter, age 17 of Danville, was driving a 2004 Dodge Stratus southbound, when Riley left the stop sign and was unable to avoid the crash.

Both vehicles were considered a total loss and only minor injury was reported.

Responding was the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New London Fire and Rescue and Henry County Ambulance