Accident Remains Under Investigation

On September 5, 2017 at approximately 1:59AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of US Highway 218 & 115th Street. Initial investigation determined that a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck, owned and operated by Timothy Patterson of Cedar Rapids, was traveling south on US Highway 218 and collided with a Semi Tractor/Trailer, operated by John Edwards of Washington, also traveling south on US Highway 218. No injuries were reported at the scene & the estimated value of damage is approximately $3000.00. The crash remains under investigation.