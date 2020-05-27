Accident Leads to Arrest

Tuesday, just before 8:30 pm, the Iowa State Patrol arrested a Mount Pleasant woman after she rolled her vehicle on a county road. Jennifer Coberly was driving west on 235th Street, just off of W55 when she lost control of her vehicle. The car went onto the shoulder at which time she over-corrected sending the vehicle across the eastbound lane and into the ditch where it rolled, coming to rest on its’ top in a field drive. Coberly was injured. She was also charged with OWI 3rd offense, having an open container in the vehicle and failure to maintain control.