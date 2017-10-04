Accident Involves 3 Vehicles

On 10/4/17 at 9:32 hours, the Mt Pleasant Department was dispatched to the Grand and Washington intersection in Mt Pleasant for a three car accident. It was determined that a 2012 Toyota operated by Robert Groszbach was traveling westbound on E Washington and did not stop at the flashing stop signs. The Groszbach vehicle then struck a 2014 Honda operated by Donna Hoaglin who had entered the intersection causing her vehicle to spin into a 2005 Toyota SUV operated by Korbin Taylor who was stopped at the stop sign. Hoaglin was transported by ambulance and there were no other injuries. The total amount of damage to the three vehicles was estimated at $8000. The Mt Pleasant Police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Mt Pleasant Fire and the Henry County Health Center Ambulance crews. Groszbach was cited for Failure to Obey a Stop Sign.