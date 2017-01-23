Accident Investigation Continues

On Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 at approximately 6:05AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 grid of 335th Street for a report of a single vehicle rollover crash. Upon investigation, it has been determined that a 2002 silver Pontiac Grand Am was traveling south on 335th Street when the vehicle lost control, driving off the roadway, striking a tree and rolling over. One subject was located at the scene and subsequently transported to the Henry County Health Center for injuries. The Henry County Ambulance, Salem First Responders and Fire Department, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.