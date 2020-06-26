Accident Investigation

After a week long investigation, the Iowa State Patrol has released the details of a single vehicle accident that occurred Friday, 6/19/20 near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 235th Street. Two people were injured when the vehicle went off the road, rolling three times. The driver, Harley Carle, over-corrected when the vehicle crossed the center line, sending it into the ditch. Both the driver and the passenger, Tabian Waddle, were ejected. Both were transported by air to University Hospitals in Iowa City where they are recovering. Carle is charged with failure to maintain control.