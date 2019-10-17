Accident Information so far

The Iowa State Patrol is wrapping up the investigation into a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Hwy 34 near New London. The patrol did confirm that it was not a fatal accident. It also sound like neither driver was seriously injured. Our initial report from ISP also confirmed that one vehicle struck the other broadside. Unofficially, we have heard two trucks were involved and that both were a total loss after catching fire. We have also heard one person was trapped.