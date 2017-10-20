Accident in St. Avenue Stop Parking Lot

At approximately 8:18AM on October 19, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a property damage accident in the parking lot of the St Avenue Stop in Olds. An investigation conducted into the report revealed that Russell J. Borchert (56) of Waycross Georgia had parked his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado in a fuel lane and had entered the building. Andrew R. Custer (36) of Washington, Iowa was operating a 2002 International truck while pulling a Muv All trailer, both owned by Sinclair Tractor. Due to the travel lane being blocked by another semi-truck Custer attempted to turn into another lane in the parking lot. The trailer Custer was pulling struck the right corner of the front bumper on the Borchert truck. No injuries were reported and damage to the Borchert truck was estimated at $1400.00. There was no damage to the Sinclair truck and trailer. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office documented the crash.