Accident Details

On September 18th, 2018, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a single commercial motor vehicle that had left the roadway near mile marker 42. Deputies responded to the area and observed a commercial motor vehicle jack knifed near the railroad tracks below the roadway. An investigation determined that Jerome Miller, 32 of Kalona, was traveling south on Highway 218 near mile marker 42 when he failed to negotiate a slight turn in the road. The commercial motor vehicle left the roadway striking the guard rail and sliding to a stop between the mile marker 42 overpass. The vehicle came to a stop against a chain link fence bordering the railroad right of way. Jerome was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle, a simple misdemeanor.