Accident Details

On Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at approximately 3:42 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accident involving two motor vehicles in the 1400 Grid of Highway 78. Multiple agencies responded including, Henry County Deputies, Wayland Fire & Rescue, Wayland First Responders, Wayland Police Department, Henry County Ambulance, and Iowa State Patrol. Both vehicles were traveling east on Highway 78 when the driver of the rear vehicle, Chloe Schlatter, 20, of Wayland, struck the vehicle in front of her being driven by Israel Jimenez, 29, of Washington. Israel’s vehicle came to rest on the south side of Highway 78 while Chloe’s vehicle came to rest on the north side. There were no serious injuries reported, however, both drivers were transported privately to a hospital. Significant damage was done to both vehicles totaling an approximate cost of $6,000 each. Chloe was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.