Accident Details

At approximately 7:40pm on Thursday evening August 10, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident involving minor injuries at 1338 310th st. An investigation conducted into the accident revealed the driver, Larry Heitmeier III of Hillsboro, was driving his vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, when he lost control of his vehicle causing him to go into a four-way skid and roll the vehicle over ending up in the ditch. There were only minor injuries. Responding to the incident with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were the Henry County Ambulance, Salem Fire Department and Salem Fire & Rescue.