Accident Details

On December 16, 2019, at approximately 5:18AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle roll over in the 1400 Grid of Highway 78 east of Wayland, Iowa.

After an investigation, it was found that Brandin Lee Bromell (24 years of age) of Lockridge, Iowa, was traveling eastbound on Highway 78. Bromell was traveling eastbound while a vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lanes of traffic. Bromell swerved his vehicle, a white, 2008, Saturn Outlook, to avoid hitting the vehicle and drove off onto the south side shoulder of the roadway. After driving onto the shoulder his vehicle pulled into the ditch. After entering the ditch, Bromell’s vehicle struck a farm field drive and caused the vehicle to roll approximately three times.

Bromell was pinned in the vehicle for a short time and had to be extracted by Wayland First Responders. He was subsequently transported to the Henry County Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The vehicle Bromell stated entered his lane of traffic was not able to be located/identified.

Bromell was given a citation for failing to provide proof of financial liability. Wayland First Responders and Henry County Paramedics assisted with this vehicle crash.