Accident Details

At approximately 2:33PM on Tuesday afternoon August 05, 2019 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover accident in the 1500 grid of Hwy 218. An investigation conducted into the accident showed that Jille Peterson of Austin Minnesota had been traveling southbound on Hwy 218 when she lost control of her vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition. Jille stated that she had taken her eyes off of the roadway for a brief moment where she dropped off onto the shoulder and lost control while trying to steer her vehicle back on the roadway.

Jille was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was cited for failure to maintain control.