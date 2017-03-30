Accident Causes Power Outage

On 3-28-17 at approximately 1:07PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole in the 2100 grid of Iowa Avenue. Several reports of a power outage were also received.

An investigation into this report resulted in the arrest of Brandon McAllister, 36, of Mt Pleasant. McAllister had been driving southbound in his 1994 Chevrolet S10 truck when he lost control and struck the pole.

McAllister was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Striking Fixtures Upon a Highway, a simple misdemeanor.