Accident

On July 27th, 2107, at approximately 6:18 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a E911 call stating a vehicle was in the ditch on its side, near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and 220th Street. An investigation determined that Drew Massner, 20 of Mediapolis, had fallen asleep and lost control of his vehicle. Mr. Massner was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, a simple misdemeanor. The vehicle a 2012 Volkswagon CC-Sport sustained disabling damage with an estimated cost to replace of $7,500.