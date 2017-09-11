Access Energy Headed To Help

Mt. Pleasant, IA. Electric line crews from rural electric cooperatives all across Iowa traveled to the Access Energy Cooperative office in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, on September 10, 2017, in preparation to travel to Georgia for Hurricane Irma assistance.

The line crews met with John Dvorak, Safety Director at the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives, for safety instruction and travel preparations. They were instructed on how to handle environmental conditions they are not familiar working with, such as crocodiles and scorpions.

“The biggest thing that we want them to do is to remember that it’s not the fact they’re turning lights back on for people, but the fact that they want to come back home to their families. We want them to come back home safely,” Dvorak said.

At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2017, the crews departed in a convoy headed to Okefenoke REMC Headquarters in Nahunta, Georgia, to receive their orders for assistance with Hurricane Irma. They will be helping restore power for Georgia rural electric cooperative members affected by the storm.

Access Energy Cooperative General Manager/ CEO Kevin Wheeler says the group will be helping to turn people’s power back on.

“We’re here to serve our co-ops, fellow friends in Georgia and Florida. And, we want to go down there and help them. Try to get them back to a normal life as quick as we can,” said Wheeler.

Four members of the Access Energy Cooperative line crews are part of the mission: Tony Brown, Richard Clark, Kurt Lowenberg, and Jon Trumpold. The crews are expected to remain in Georgia for a couple of weeks before returning home.