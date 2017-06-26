Access Energy Cooperative Set Two Students to Washington DC For a Week of Leadership Development

Mount Pleasant, IA – Thirty eight high school students representing Iowa’s not-for-profit electric cooperatives traveled to Washington, D.C., from June 9 – 15 and joined more than 1,800 other students from around the nation for the 2017 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour. The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has been giving high school students the opportunity to tour Washington, D.C., for more than 50 years.

“The Youth Tour is the highlight of the summer for many students from Iowa, and we’re proud to send 38 of our best and brightest to our nation’s capital this year to participate,” said Chuck Soderberg, Executive Vice President of the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives. “These students gained a first-hand understanding of the legislative process and made connections with other student leaders from across the country that will last a lifetime. We look forward to continuing the Youth Tour tradition for another 50 years.”

Meghan Ryan of West Burlington and Lucas Lee of Mount Pleasant were sponsored by Access Energy Cooperative.

Meghan is the daughter of Shaun and Amy Ryan, and will a senior at West Burlington High School. She has been active in basketball, dance team, show choir, and jazz band. Outside of school, she is involved in Girl Scouts, and two local church groups where she is also a lector. Meghan is a VolunTeen at Great River Medical Center, and has worked at the West Burlington pool, and Hy-Vee.

Lucas will be a junior at Mount Pleasant Community High School and is the son of Benny and Meredith Lee. He has been involved in symphonic, marching and jazz bands, chamber and show choir, school plays, musicals, football, trap and soccer. Lucas is also a member of the Silver Cord volunteer program, Boy Scouts, Scouting’s National Honor Society-the Order of the Arrow, 4-H, Midwest Old Threshers, Southeast Iowa Soccer Officials Association, the Community Band, Opus Honor Choir, the Iowa State Fair’s Little Hands on the Farm and his church.

Students on the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour participated in leadership training, engaged in one-on-one conversations with elected officials, jumpstarted their national peer network, learned about electric cooperatives, and toured Washington, D.C.

The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has brought high school students to Washington, D.C., for the past 50 years. Students apply and are selected for this program by their local electric cooperative. Nearly 50,000 students have participated in this program over the decades. For more information, visit www.youthtour.coop.