Access Energy Cooperative Letter Regarding COVID-19

Mount Pleasant, IA (March 16, 2020)

Members of Access Energy Cooperative:

We understand the importance and reliance our members have for a safe and reliable power supply. Our power supplier, Associated Electric Cooperative, has a specific plan designed to address emergencies, such as COVID-19, and has been working proactively to ensure it is prepared for any impacts of the global pandemic.

“Associated continues to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, protect employees and safe guard the bulk electric system. No negative impacts to delivery of electricity have occurred or are expected due to this pandemic. Our combined efforts from all facets of our three-tiered generation, transmission and distribution system will ensure the reliable delivery of electricity that members expect.” AECI spokesperson.

Access Energy Cooperative’s utmost priority is our employee’s and member’s safety and we are taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We are postponing all non-essential work and member contacts to assist in reducing the potential spread of the virus. We will not be hanging disconnect notices or disconnecting power through May 1, 2020. We understand that this time could be very trying for some of our members and if you need to make payment arrangements we ask that you call the office. At this time we are trying to limit physical contact. Our employees will be taking several precautionary measures, including social distancing. The recommendations they follow are consistent with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.

We are continuing normal business and at this time our office lobby will remain open. We are encouraging our members to utilize our SmartHub app or call the office. We encourage you to reach out by phone at 319-385-1577 or 866-242-4232 and visit our website www.accessenergycoop.com for updated information.

Rest assured your cooperative is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). We are continuing to review updated information from the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and from our local health officials.

