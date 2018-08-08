Access Energy Cooperative Honored with Economic Development Impact Award

Iowa’s rural electric cooperatives commitment goes far beyond ensuring safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy for their member-owners. Cooperatives actively create strategic partnerships and provide technical and financial assistance to support business growth and community vitality. Annually, Iowa Area Development Group (IADG) presents Impact Awards to utility partners who were involved in significant economic development initiatives the prior year. Access Energy Cooperative was recognized for their extraordinary economic development accomplishments and commitment to their local communities during their Annual Meeting held in Mount Pleasant.

Access Energy Cooperative was presented with an IADG Impact Award for project development. Access Energy has supported economic development in their territory for many years. A few recent examples of project support benefiting the area are expansion projects at MPC Enterprises, Lomont Molding, ContiTech, and Hearth and Home. In several instances Access Energy Cooperative provided special rebates and financial assistance through their revolving loan fund, established with grants from the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant program.

“We commend Access Energy Cooperative for their steadfast support of business and community development in the counties and communities they serve,” said IADG President, Rand Fisher. “They provide important technical and financial assistance that many times is a key component in successfully securing projects that create jobs and support community vitality.

About IADG

The Iowa Area Development Group is the marketing and business development office for Iowa’s member-owned rural electric cooperatives, select municipal electric utilities and independent telecommunication companies. IADG has assisted with over 2,000 successful business expansions and start-up projects. This growth represents capital investment of more than $10 billion and 50,000 jobs for Iowa. The Iowa Area Development Group was established in 1985 to promote and strengthen rural Iowa development opportunities. Stay connected with IADG news at www.facebook.com/IADG.IA and www.twitter.com/IADGIOWA.