Access Energy Cooperative Awards Six $1500 Scholarships to Local Graduates

Six area high school graduates were recently named recipients of $1500 scholarships from Access Energy Cooperative. Receiving the awards were Shea Dahlstrom of Packwood, Michael Fritz of Brighton, Dalton Krum and Cali Liechty of Mount Pleasant, Aaron Mark of Wever, and Mikenna Pender of Burlington.

Shea, daughter of Shawn and Jill Dahlstrom, plans to attend either Iowa State University or Wayne State.

Michael, son of Sarah Jacobs, plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Architecture.

Dalton, son of Joseph and Lori Fritz, plans pursue his education for Music Business at either the University of Iowa, Millikin University, or Bradley University.

Cali, daughter of Jason and Mary Liechty, will be attending the University of Iowa to major in Nursing.

Aaron, son of Dan and Maureen Mark, plans to study Network Administration and Cyber Security at Southeastern Community College then continue his education at Iowa State University.

Mikenna, daughter of Kenneth and Tracy Pender, will be attending Iowa Central Community College majoring in Veterinary Science.

In 2017, the Access Energy Cooperative Board of Directors increased the cooperative awards from three $500 scholarships to awarding six $1500 scholarships each year, two in each of its three districts. The parents or guardians of the applicant must be members of Access Energy Cooperative. Winners are chosen based on their academics, achievements, community involvement, and a submitted essay.