Access Energy Cooperative Annual Meeting of Members Draws Huge Crowd

Members of Access Energy Cooperative celebrated “Cooperative Tools Building Power For You” the 2017 Annual Meeting of Members on August 1st at McMillan Park in Mt. Pleasant, with a crowd of members estimated at 3,300.

Members received a warm welcome to their meeting by Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance Executive Director Kristi Ray, who applauded the cooperative for their partnership and involvement in Henry County economic development.

David Hollingsworth, Jerry Barker and Marvin Holtkamp were re-elected as directors to serve three-year terms on the nine-person board.

The Grand Prize of a $250 bill credit was awarded to Dale Ritz; which means the grand prize for 2018 will start over at a $250 bill credit. Dividend checks for 2017 totaling $975,818 were available for members to pick up at the meeting. For those who were unable to make it to the meeting, checks will be mailed out in the next few weeks.

Other highlights of the event included an outstanding performance by Beau Jangles and a great meal served by Mount Pleasant HyVee. Members enjoyed drive-a-tractor by Joel Proennecke and Dick McGohan, inflatable activities for the kids by Jump 4 Fun, pony rides by Windy Acres, a live line demonstration on being safe around electricity, free blood pressure checks and information from the Henry County Health Center, Milestones, the Area Agency on Aging, and the Henry County Sheriff .

Following the meeting, the board of directors met at their annual reorganizational meeting. The following were elected as the officers of the Access Energy Cooperative Board of Directors: President David Hollingsworth, Vice President Joe Heckethorn, Secretary Rob Smith, and Treasurer Fred Hickenbottom.