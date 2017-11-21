Abby Kisling

Abby Kisling, 47, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away on November 20, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 17, 1970 in Houston, Texas to Jayne Teal and Randy Kisling. She graduated from Van Buren Community High School in 1989. Abby attended Kirkwood Community College, graduating in 2010 with a degree in Business Management.

Abby enjoyed to travel and moved around the state, but always found her way back to Keosauqua where she considered home. She worked in tourism for the Greater Ottumwa Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and previously the Eastern Iowa Tourism Organization. She was reaching new heights in her career and had a promising future ahead of her. She always enjoyed planning an event or party and never missed a detail. Even during the last few months of her battle, she made her way back home and worked with the Chamber of Commerce in Keosauqua. Abby had a great love for children and had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews. She had an infectious personality, was energetic and always found the positive in every situation. Abby left behind a legacy that will be remembered by her family and friends for many years to come.

She is survived by her mother, Jayne Teal of Lake Delhi, Iowa; her father, Randy (Karen) Kisling of Keosauqua, Iowa; two sisters, Anne (Scott) Reitzler of Farley, Iowa, AJ Kisling (David Stockman) of Tiffin, Iowa; a stepsister, Lezlee (Dan) Ferrel of Clive, Iowa; a stepbrother, Ryan (Laura) Richardson of Libertyville, Iowa; ten nieces and nephews, Addison, Malerie, Jack, Alexa, Sydnie, Drew, Tucker, Tade, Reese, Linden; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Rod Assink; and grandparents, Norwood and Pauline Teal, Boyd and Marie Kisling.

Per her wishes, her body has been cremated. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the Congregational Church in Keosauqua with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at The Riverview Country Club in Keosauqua. Burial will be in Purdom Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Abby’s honor to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital or the Abby Kisling Memorial Fund and can be mailed to Jayne Teal, 20503 253rd St, Delhi, IA 52223. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com