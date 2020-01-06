Abandoned House Destroyed by Fire

Fire crews from Winfield, Mt.Union and Morning Sun responded to a report of a house on fire in the 3000 block of Louisa Henry Avenue Saturday night just before 10 pm. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Electric and gas service had been cut off since the house had been abandoned for nearly 20 years so the cause of the fire remains undetermined. On Sunday morning the Winfield Department went back to push what was left into the basement. That caused a flare up and the department had to go back again Sunday about 6:30 pm.