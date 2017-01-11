A Year with Frog and Toad!

A Year with Frog and Toad, a musical about friendship for families, leaps to the Sondheim stage, Sunday, January 15

A Hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for 3 Tony Awards

Fairfield, Iowa – They’re back! After a long hibernation, Arnold Lobel’s beloved characters returned to hop “page to stage” at the Sondheim Theater, in A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m.

Part vaudeville, part make-believe, all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures, weathering all seasons. The jazzy, upbeat score of A Year with Frog and Toad bubbles with melody and wit, making it an inventive, exuberant and enchanting musical perfect for introducing theater to youngsters, while keeping adults entertained as well.

Based on Arnold Lobel’s beloved books, this whimsical musical follows two great friends, the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad, through four, fun-filled seasons. Frog and Toad, along with their playful, quirky friends, Snail, Turtle, Man Bird and Lady Bird; Father, Mother and Young Frog; Turtle, and Squirrel enact many adventures, from rushing down a hill in a runaway sled in the winter, to taking a picnic and a quiet moment in the summer.

Waking from hibernation in the spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special.

“Children and adults alike will relish in the joyful vignettes of A Year with Frog and Toad, which feature catchy tunes, funny dialogue, and bright, memorable characters,” said Rustin Lippincott, Fairfield Arts & Convention Center director. “It’s a joy to watch the children’s faces when the bright lights come on and show starts and to know we can impact their learning and do it right in Fairfield at our theater is a great feeling.”

Youth tickets are only $15 for A Year with Frog and Toad. Adult tickets are $26 for Zone 1, $20 for Zone 2, $18 for Zone 3 and $15 for Zone 4 and are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 and online, www.FairfieldACC.com