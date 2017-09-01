A Way to Help

Former Mt. Pleasant resident Brenda Ebersole and her daughter Kim both live in the Houston, Texas area. Their homes were spared from the flood waters but they know many families that lost everything. Brenda called KILJ Friday morning because she knows Mt. Pleasant area people are trying to figure out how they can help. She said she has some connections and is willing to coordinate donation and volunteer efforts. Brenda can be reached by email at ebersolebrenda@hotmail.com.