A Taste of Columbus Junction

A Taste of Columbus Junction will be held on Wednesday, April 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 at ten international restaurants and stores in downtown Columbus Junction. Proceeds from the event will benefit Justice for our Neighbors, a nonprofit organization providing free, high-quality immigration legal services to low-income immigrants. Tickets are available at in advance at Columbus Junction United Methodist Church (mornings) and at Take 2 Scene 2 where they will also be available during the event. A donation of $5 per participant is suggested.

Ticket holders will enjoy samples of international foods at ten participating businesses: OK Restaurant, Asian Grocery Store, Chin Family Asian Store, Rey de Reyes, Take 2 Scene 2, Santa Ana Bakery, Santisima Trinidad, El Mariachi, New York Dollar, and Antojitos Carmen. These businesses are all owned and operated by immigrant families.