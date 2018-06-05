A Taste of Columbus Junction

A second Taste of Columbus Junction will be held on Wednesday, June 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm featuring food and beverages samples at businesses in Toddtown and downtown Columbus Junction. Tickets are available at Take 2 Scene 2, City Hall and the Extension office; a donation of $5 per participant is suggested. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Louisa County 4-H Foundation.

The Louisa County 4-H Foundation supports 4-H programs, as well as other educational activities and opportunities for youth. 4-H has a long history of using a “learn by doing” approach for positive youth development. 4-H projects in Louisa County range from the traditional county fair participation to special interest clubs like robotics. The Louisa County 4-H Foundation is a supporter of youth programs and educational activities.

The first Taste of Columbus Junction was held on April 4 and raised $1,000 for Justice for our Neighbors, a group assisting low-income immigrants with legal services.