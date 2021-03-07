A Pair of Top Awards for MP Show Choirs

The Mount Pleasant Middle School show choir Chain Reaction and the high school show choir InMotion both received top Division 1 ratings Saturday at the Stars in the Spotlight Show Choir Invitational at Fort Madison High School.

In the middle school division, Chain Reaction received a caption award for Most Effective Opener while among the high school groups InMotion won a caption award for Best Ballad.

Central Lee also participated in this event, with both the middle school ensemble Adrenaline and the high school show choir CENTRifugAL Force earning a Division 2 rating. Adrenaline received a caption award for Best Closer and CENTRifugAL Force for Most Entertaining Alto and Soprano Section.

Seventeen groups from Missouri, Illinois and Iowa participated in this 32nd annual event.