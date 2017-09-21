A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN

Fairfield, Iowa – Experience A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, an electrifying concert musical that resurrects the queen of rock-n-roll. This Broadway nominated hit celebrates the inspirations of one of rock’s greatest legends her soul influences on the Sondheim stage Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto America’s music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock ‘n’ roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock.

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” this sensational show is a musical journey celebrating Joplin and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends.

Break out your most festive ’60s style and celebrate the 50th anniversary of San Francisco’s Summer of Love with A Night with Janis Joplin, with the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center’s Woodstock party prior to the show, with music from acts who performed at the festival and beverages, including cider from Jefferson County Ciderworks.

A Night with Janis Joplin was created, written and directed by Randy Johnson, who said, “That voice – high, husky, earthy, explosive – remains among the most distinctive and galvanizing in pop history. But Janis Joplin didn’t merely possess a great instrument; she threw herself into every syllable, testifying from the very core of her being. She claimed the blues, soul, gospel, country and rock with unquestionable authority and verve, fearlessly inhabiting psychedelic guitar jams, back-porch roots and everything in between.”

Joplin, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and posthumously given a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 left audiences stunned and speechless with her volcanic voice. Her sexual magnetism, world-wise demeanor and flamboyant style shattered every stereotype about female artists—and essentially invented the rock mama paradigm.

“California drew her back to its glittering embrace in 1966, when she joined the Haight-based psychedelic-rock band Big Brother and the Holding Company,” said Johnson “Her adoption of a wild sartorial style—with granny glasses, frizzed-out hair and extravagant attire that winked, hippie-style, at the burlesque era—further spiked her burgeoning reputation. And from there, the rest is history.”

In the years since her passing, Janis Joplin’s recordings and filmed performances have cemented her status as an icon, inspiring countless imitators and musical devotees. Myriad hit collections, live anthologies, various commercials and a hit Broadway show have kept her legend alive.

Tickets for A Nigh with Janis Joplin are $49 for Zone 1, $44 for Zone 2, and $39 for Zone 3 and $24 for Zone 4 and $10 for youth tickets. For more information contact the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 or visit www.FairfieldACC.com.