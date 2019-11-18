A Film that is Saving Lives is coming to IW

Mount Pleasant, IA – November 15, 2019 – Iowa Wesleyan University will present a special screening of Suicide The Ripple Effect on Tuesday, November 19, at the University Chapel on campus. A panel discussion will follow.

With strong endorsements from some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts, this film has screenings planned around the world. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who, at age 19, attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others find recovery and stay alive and has become a prominent suicide prevention speaker and advocate. The film also features some of the world’s leading suicide prevention experts and shines a light on people who are using personal experiences with suicide to help others find the hope they need to stay alive.

This screening is being brought to IW by the Tiger Perspectives class taught by Kristin Helm, assistant professor of social work. “College is both an exciting and stressful time for students. I chose this service-learning project for my Tiger Perspectives class to increase awareness and communication around the topic of suicide on campus and in the community,” said Helm. “It is by talking about the tough stuff that we can reduce stigma, support one another, and help save lives.”

IW student William Bahena added, “Our class is having The Ripple Effect panel to spread awareness to the campus and the community. This is an event that can positively impact our campus and spread awareness to the public on a topic that is not addressed as much as it should be.”

Across the globe, nearly 1 million people die annually by suicide. In the United States alone, there are one million suicide attempts in a given year and over 44,000 deaths by suicide, with our military being hit particularly hard. Research has shown that for every one death by suicide, over 115 people are directly affected and impacted. The estimated financial cost of suicide is over 51 billion dollars annually.

The public is encouraged to attend to draw more attention to this devastating health crisis while helping more people find the support they need to #BeHereTomorrow.

