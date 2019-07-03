A Farmland Owners Meeting

A Farmland Owners Meeting has been scheduled for August 1 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the Henry County Extension Office. The cost to attend is $30 per person. Lunch is included. Everyone is welcome to attend, but the meeting is structured to specifically address farmland owners, agriculture lenders and farm managers.

2019 so far has been a year of many difficulties. Trade, weather, markets and government programs have all led to farmers questioning what they should do. Please plan to attend this very informative meeting. A strong panel of speakers have been enlisted to address many of the questions that we receive from farmland owners, ag lenders and farm managers.

Chad Hart, ISU Extension Economist, will cover supply and demand of the commodity markets and the expected direction of commodity prices. Production for 2019 has changed dramatically since the end of 2018.

Wendong Zhang, ISU Extension Economist, will discuss farmland value trends and trade with China.

Kristine Tidgren, Director of the Center for Ag Law and Taxation at ISU, will discuss legal issues surrounding farm leases.

Jason Steele, NRCS Soil Scientist, will present on using no-till and cover crops to improve soil health and government programs available to land owners to improve conservation measures.

Kapil Arora, ISU Ag Engineer, will discuss using field tile to improve drainage on farmland and cost/benefits.

Charles Brown, ISU Farm Management Specialists, will discuss current costs of production that tenants are incurring.

Preregistration is required. Register by calling the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126 by July 29, 2019.