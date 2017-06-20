A Brush With Kindness

Henry County Habitat for Humanity (HCHH) will devote the summer of 2017 to participating in a program called “A Brush with Kindness”. “A Brush with Kindness” is a home preservation program that provides volunteer labor for improvements such as interior painting, siding, windows, hanging sheetrock, hanging interior/exterior doors and cabinets for homeowners in need. The expense of the materials is the homeowner’s responsibility. This program allows low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners to reclaim their homes with pride and dignity. It is about restoring neighborhoods one home at a time through simple acts of kindness.

According to the president of the organization, Lisa Diener, members of the board recognize that building a new home is only one way in which Henry County Habitat for Humanity can assist families to have safe, decent and affordable homes. She said that the organization’s “A Brush with Kindness” program allows HCHH to assist existing low-income homeowners maintain their homes and property. She was of the view that “frequently these homeowners are able to meet the expense of their mortgage payments, but do not have additional funds to maintain their homes and property. Therefore, through “A Brush with Kindness”, HCHH will assist families with repairs, so their homes will continue to be safe, livable, and comfortable.”

Ms. Diener stated that home owners will need to provide income verification to substantiate the need for assistance, but must also show proof of home ownership, including proof of home insurance. Mobile homes are excluded from this program.

Families must also be willing to partner with HCHH by providing sweat equity. Diener explained that sweat equity could be as simple as working on the project, offering water or holding a ladder. She said ten “sweat equity” hours was required for each $1,000 in repairs from any household benefitting from this program regardless of family size. She said that as an example, a $3,600 project would require 36 “sweat equity” hours.

Diener advised that families or individuals with these needs wishing to participate in the “A Brush with Kindness” program should call HCHH at (319) 931-0656 or email the organization at hchhinia@yahoo.com. Forms could also be picked up at the Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance, the Fellowship Cup and Henry County area churches.