7th Annual Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour

Imagine hearing this: The speed limit has been raised… to 14 miles per hour!

That was big news in 1896, and to celebrate back then, a tour for light locomotives (the accepted term for automobiles at the time) was established from London to Brighton England – a tour which still happens to this day.

Here in southeast Iowa, we are one of the few places in the United States with a London or New London close enough to a Brighton or New Brighton to recreate the tour… and it’s happening September 26 through 28.

The 7th Annual Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour will feature vintage pre-1927 vehicles touring around Henry, Des Moines Lee, Louisa and Washington Counties. This year’s theme is the “Convict Convoy” and will include a presentation about the history of the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Thursday, September 26th. Then on Friday, September 27th, the cars will visit the dedication ceremony of the old “Convict Road” just outside Freedonia, a road built by convicts from Iowa State Penitentiaries and Anamosa in 1914. The road is still in use today.

Saturday, September 28th is the Signature Tour – a drive from the city park in New London to downtown Brighton to commemorate the increase of the speed limit in 1896. Over 25 working vehicles and their drivers, many in period appropriate costumes, will experience the beauty of the backroads of southeast Iowa. In return, for completing the tour, each driver will receive a medal, and a certificate stamped with the city seals of New London and Brighton. The general public is invited and encouraged to view the cars on Saturday morning in New London as they prepare for the signature tour.

Jeff Krug, President of Red Flag Motor Tour, says the whole idea is to welcome people to southeast Iowa, show them around and let them experience what makes us so unique. “You’d be surprised at the things these drivers are interested in that we take for granted everyday, “ Krug said.

Past tours have included stops at The Anne Frank Museum in Danville, tours of Oakville and the history of its flood recovery, Toolesboro Indian Mounds, Swedish Museum in Swedesburg and numerous trips to Lake Geode. Of particular interest to the drivers was the visit the drained Lake Geode.

If you have a vintage pre-1927 vehicle and wish to participate in the tour, positions are still available. To find out more or to register your vehicle. Please visit www.redflagmotortour.com.

