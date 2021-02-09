Two Vehicle Collision

On February 8th, at approximately 4:01 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 34 near MM 245 in Rural New London. An investigation determined that Habiba Mcqueen was driving westbound negotiating a curve when she lost control of her vehicle. Habiba went through the median into oncoming traffic where Lynn Hardin was driving eastbound. Lynn attempted to avoid the collision but lost traction and slid sideways into Habiba. The collision resulted in disabling damages to both vehicles. no injuries were reported. Habiba was given a citation for failure to maintain control.