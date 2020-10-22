Janet Rae Wolin

Janet Rae Wolin, 83 of Mt. Pleasant died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Janet was born June 23, 1937, in Des Moines County, Iowa the daughter of Ralph and Orpha (Swanson) Wolin. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School 1955. On August 20, 1955, Janet married Glen Lampe in Mt Pleasant, they had 3 children. Janet worked for the Mt Pleasant Telephone companies for over 32 years as an operator, main frame dispatcher and in the business office. She then worked for Wiley Nesbitt as a receptionist for 4 years, retiring in December of 1998. Janet was a founding member of the Communications Workers Chapter Union, in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Beta Sigma Phi. Janet loved spending time with her family and her cat Milo. She enjoyed doing crossword and word find puzzles, sewing, and being involved in church.

Janet is survived by 3 children: Eric Lampe of Norwalk; Deena Lampe of Bloomington, MN; Brian (Rhonda) Lampe of Bowling Green, KY; brother-in-law Richard Tolander of Ankeny; 4 grandchildren: Zachary (Sheba) Arndt, Sarah Lampe, Caleb Lampe, Megan Michaelson; 3 step grandsons: Daniel, John and Jacob Lyons; and a great granddaughter Olivia Arndt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Jacob Lampe, a special friend Miles Nesbitt, and sister Marilyn Tolander.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. Pastor Trey Hegar will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from Noon until service time on Sunday. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask. A general memorial fund has been established. The service will be livestreamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page and on www.powellfuneralhomes.com