Accident Report

On July 18th, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a truck in the ditch in the 2700-grid of Oakberry Avenue near New London. An investigation determined the single vehicle collision occurred sometime during the night. The driver of the pickup was identified as Tyler Gallerick, 15 of Mount Pleasant. The collision investigation showed the vehicle was traveling in an eastern direction and failed to navigate the roadway as it turned north. The vehicle entered a rear wheel skid and came to rest in the north/west ditch. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle. Minor injuries to the occupants were discovered during the investigation. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at 2,000.