Air Transport Called in For Friday Noon Hour Crash

Emergency crews, responded to a rollover accident at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and 235th Street between Mount Pleasant and Westwood over the Friday noon hour. Responders at the scene requested two helicopters. The crash victims were taken to meet two Medforce helicopters at HCHC. Unofficially, a 22 year old man was apparently ejected from the vehicle receiving multiple injuries to his back, hip and leg. The second victim has been identified as a female with possible shoulder and eye injuries. No other details available at this time.