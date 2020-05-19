Street Closing

Mt. Pleasant Utilities would like to inform the public of a recent change in plans for the closure of the 100 block of S. Adams Street from Washington to Monroe.

As a result of unanticipated utility conflicts, it will be necessary to shift the new water main being installed closer to the street center-line.

To ensure the safety of the public and our construction crews, it will be necessary to close the 100 block of S. Adams Street to traffic during the course of the project. The Utilities’ apologize for the inconvenience.

Thank you,