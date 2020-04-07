Sports, Tuesday, April 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IHSAA, IGHSAU Release New Spring Schedules:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have released new spring sports schedules.

The new schedules are contingent upon a May 1 return to schools and is subject to change.

Track and field would have their first practice on May 1st, first competition on May 4th, district meets on May 28th and the state meet June 4th through 6th.

The other sports are as follows:

Girls Golf: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 26th and June 1st (pre-state postseason), June 8-9 (state meets)

Boys Golf: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 29th & June 5th (pre-state postseason), June 11-12 (state meets)

Girls Tennis-Team: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 23, 30 and June 1st (pre-state postseason), June 1-2, 13 (state competition)

Girls Tennis-Individual: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 27th (pre-state postseason), June 10-11 (state competition)

Boys Tennis-Team: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 23, 30 (pre-state postseason), June 9th (state competition)

Boys Tennis-Individual: May 1st (first practice), May 4th (first competition), May 20th (pre-state postseason), June 5-6 (state competition)

Girls Soccer: May 1st (first practice), May 8th (first competition), June 4, 5, 9, 11 (pre-state postseason), June 16, 18, 20 (state tournament)

Boys Soccer: May 1st (first practice), May 8th (first competition), June 8, 10, 12 (pre-state postseason), June 15, 17, 19 (state tournament)

Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced.

Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available.

The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule.

Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport.

Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.

Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.

Virtual NFL Draft:

This year’s version of the NFL Draft will look different.

In a memo sent to league owners and general managers, league commissioner Roger Goodell announced that this year’s draft will be “entirely” virtual” and coaching and personnel staffs will conduct the draft from their homes.

League offices have been closed since March 26th due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the league has remained steadfast in wanting to continue the draft as planned.

Originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, the location of the announcement of picks is yet to be determined.

The draft is scheduled to begin on April 23rd.

Iowa’s Till to Transfer:

Former Dubuque Wahlert standout and Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball player Riley Till has announced his intentions to transfer from the program.

Till joins ex-teammate Cordell Pemsl has two Hawkeyes to leave in the last three days.

Till appeared in just 18 games this winter for Fran McCaffrey’s club, registering just 12 points and 14 boards.

He appeared in 42 total games in his career with the Hawkeyes.

His transfer plans were not made immediately available.