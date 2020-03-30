COVID-19 Resources

COVID-19 ResourcesWritten by Theresa Rose on March 30, 2020
Iowa Department of Public Health-idph.iowa.gov
Henry County Public Health-healthyhenrycounty.org/publichealth
Henry County Health Center, Great River Medical Center and Fort Madison Community Hosptial 24 hour call center- 800-371-3313
Iowa Concern-extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/
The Iowa Veterans Hospital call center-319-338-0581 press 5
Iowa Economic Developement-iowaeconomicdevelopment.com
Southeastern Community College-scciowa.educ/landing/cornonavirus-response-updates
iw.edu/covid-19
Henry County Treasurers office-treasurer@henrycountyiowa.us
Mount Pleasant Utilities-319-385-2121. For billing press option 2