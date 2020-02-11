Sports, Tuesday, February 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

Regional Team Duals begin tonight and the unranked Mount Pleasant High School wrestling team (6-13) will travel to Williamsburg to face third-ranked Williamsburg (28-2) at 6:00 p.m. in a semifinal match this evening.

The other two teams at Williamsburg include #16 Bondurant-Farrar who will face #48 North Polk.

#12 New London (21-2) will travel to Denver for its 1A semifinal match against #21 Colfax-Mingo.

The sixth-ranked Denver team will face #26 Dyersville Beckman in the other semifinal dual at that site.

Wapello (11-9) also qualified for the regional duals, the Indians, who are unranked on the season, will square off against top-ranked Lisbon (21-2) while No. 20 Iowa Valley and No. 23 Belle Plaine will tango in the other.

And on Wednesday, #24 Fort Madison will travel to Eldridge and battle against 12th-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 6 p.m.

#6 North Scott will await the winner in the finals.

All teams winning the regional dual meets will advance to the State Dual Team Championships held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, February 19th.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team used a 16-8 fourth quarter run to defeat Ottumwa last night 51-50.

Lydia Stewart paced Mount Pleasant with 13 points, while Andrea Lopreato added 10 points.

Ottumwa held a seven-point, 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter as Mount Pleasant got hot in the game’s final quarter.

Emma Huckabone chipped in with eight points, while Tristian Shull added seven.

Mount Pleasant is now 6-14 on the season, while Ottumwa fell to 12-7.

The Panthers are back at it Friday – their final regular season game – at home against Fairfield.

They’ll tip at 6:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Panther boys’ were outscored in all but one quarter as they were defeated at home by Ottumwa last night, 77-61.

Trae Swartz – who had 36 the last time these two teams met – led Ottumwa with 24 points. Joe Hammer chipped in with 21 points.

Ottumwa is now 11-8, while Mount Pleasant is now 10-9.

The Panthers will host Fairfield this Friday – a game you can hear on KILJ – before closing out their regular season next Tuesday on the road at Pella.

Looking at the girls’ slate in the Superconference, both Mediapolis and Van Buren both picked up blow out wins as they continue their crash course for each other in the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs.

Mediapolis got 18 points from Helaina Hillyard, to go along with 10 swipes and seven apples as they crushed Lone Tree 82-39.

Ruthie Jahn had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds as Mediapolis extended their winning streak to 15-games.

They are now 20-1 on the season and will await the winner of Danville and Cardinal in the second round of a Class 2A regional tournament one week from today.

#10 (2A) Van Buren was led by Taryn Scheuermann as they rolled by New London 56-18 last night.

Isabel Manning added 12 for Van Buren, who improved to 19-3 this year.

Regional play will begin for both teams next – Van Buren will take on the Falcons of Louisa-Muscatine, while New London will travel to Holy Trinity this Thursday.

You’ll be able to hear New London-Holy Trinity right here on KILJ-FM.

Action resumes tonight in the Southeast Conference tonight:

Keokuk vs. Burlington (girl-boy doubleheader)

Fairfield vs. Knoxville (girls)

Chariton vs. Fairfield (boys)

And in the Superconference it’s a busy boys’ slate:

Hillcrest Academy vs. Danville

Central Lee vs. Holy Trinity

Highland vs. Lone Tree

Columbus vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Mediapolis

Cardinal vs. New London

West Burlington vs. Notre dame

Wapello vs. Pekin

WACO vs. Van Buren County

In 9th grade action last night, the Panther freshman boys’ beat Ottumwa 57-52. The Panther freshman girls’ also defeated Ottumwa 41-24.

In middle school action last night, the Mount Pleasant 7th grade girls’ lost to Burlington last night 30-10. The Panthers are now 1-6.

The 8th grade boys’ fell to Burlington, 39-36.

Payton Hagans had 18 points. The B-team fell 41-13.

College Track and Field:

Sierra Howardson (SO/Danville, IA) has been honored as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

While competing at the Luther College Invite this past weekend, Howardson set the IW Women’s Track & Field record for the 2000m dry steeplechase. Howardson was able to complete the event in 7:51.77. That time allowed her to take 2nd place overall at the meet.

At her first meet this season, Howardson broke the Iowa Wesleyan record for the women’s mile by over 24 seconds. Howardson finished her mile in 5:59.42. The record that was broken was set by Breanna Derynck in 2013, which was 6:23.75.

The Tigers have this week off but will be back in action next Friday (February 21st) at the Illinois College Hilltop Classic, which is set to begin at 5:00 pm.

College Basketball:

Some bad news hit in Ames, yesterday. Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton is out for the rest of the season with a left wrist fracture, the school announced.

Haliburton hurt his wrist near the end of the first half in Saturday’s win over Kansas State.

The Bob Cousy Award finalist averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and a BIG 12-high 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 22 games this year.

In Cedar Falls, Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green is the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

Green averaged 26.5 points per game in two conference wins over Valparaiso and Drake last week.

Green made 46 percent of his shots from the field, including eight 3-pointers, and finished with six rebounds and six assists.

And the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll was announced, Iowa has moved down four spots to #21.

AP TOP 25