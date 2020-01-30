Reason for County Road Closure

Thursday, January 30th beginning at 9 am Franklin Avenue (W-55) between Hwy 34 exit ramps and 170th Street (Trenton) is closed for approximately two hours. Tuesday night a tractor went into the ditch along that section of road. A wrecker is scheduled to pull the tractor out Thursday morning. Due to the location, on a curve at a crest of a hill, the Henry County Sheriff was concerned about visibility for traffic on the road and requested the road be closed until the tractor is pulled out. Contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 319 385-2712 with any questions.