Sports, Wednesday, January 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther basketball team notched their fourth straight victory last night when they defeated the Fort Madison Bloodhounds 59-38 at home.

The game was a makeup from last Friday.

Jaxon Hoyle poured in a season-high 23 points to lead the Panthers, while senior Clayton Lowry added 17.

Mount Pleasant pulled away in the second half after leading by only three after two quarters.

The Panthers went on a 34-16 run to close the game out.

Mount Pleasant improved to 6-5 with the win, they’ll battle Fairfield on the road, Friday night.

Fort Madison, now 2-8 will take on the Greyhounds on the road Friday night.

Other Southeast Conference games last night:

Keokuk 51, Illini West 36 Keokuk has won eight straight contests.

Burlington 65, Clinton 44 Burlington, now 4-5, will host Fort Madison Friday.



In the Superconference last night, New London took care of business with a 69-53 win on the road at Central Lee.

Bronson Sargent paced the Hawk offense with 20 points.

The win was the third in as many contests for the Tigers, who are now 6-3.

They’ll scrap with Danville on Friday night, a contest you can hear right here on KILJ and kilj.com

Other Superconference tilts last night:

Mediapolis 51, Columbus 43 Drew Schroeder pumped in 13 for Mediapolis, who improved to 5-7 this season.

Danville 67, Holy Trinity 43 Taylor Kensett recorded a game-high 20 points for Danville, who upped their ledger to 5-6.

Notre Dame 63, Cardinal 33 Mitchell Brent led all Nikes with 12 points as Notre Dame blitzed Cardinal. The Nikes improved to 9-3.

West Burlington 57, Van Buren 50 The Falcons got 23 points from Marvion Jackson as they took care of Van Buren. West Burlington improved to 8-3, while Van Buren dropped to 3-8.



Meanwhile on the girls’ slate, Lydia Stewart paced Mount Pleasant with a season-high 18 points as they took down Fort Madison 48-30 last night.

Emma Huckabone added six points as the Panthers won their fourth game this season.

They’ll take on Fairfield at home, Friday night.

Other Southeast Conference games last night:

Clinton 51, Burlington 41

Keokuk 58, Wapello 50

In the Superconference, #7 (2A) Van Buren did just enough to knock off #11 (3A) West Burlington, 71-68 in an overtime thriller.

Taryn Scheuermann led the way for Van Buren with 32 points, while Madison Bartholomew chipped in with 18.

Sydney Marlow paced the Falcons with 18 points, while Natalie Vandenberg had 16.

Van Buren improved to 10-2 with the win, while West Burlington slipped to 9-3.

Other Superconference tilts last night:

Central Lee 72, New London 46 Mya Merschman recorded another double as the Hawks rolled to their ninth win this season. Marah Hartrick led New London with 24 points.

Holy Trinity 44, Danville 28 Avery Hopper had nine points for the Crusaders who picked up win number six on the year.

Winfield-Mount Union 39, Pekin 30 Farrah Nelson had a double-double for the Wolves, scoring 12 points and bagging 12 boards as Winfield climbed above .500 at 7-6.



College Basketball:

Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball returns to KILJ this afternoon when they welcome in MacMurray for a SLIAC doubleheader.

The women will begin play tonight at 5:30 p.m., with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m.

The Tiger women are seeking their first victory of the New Year tonight, as they’ve dropped seven straight games.

MacMurray’s women are 2-2 in their last four, they sit at 3-10 overall.

Meanwhile, the MacMurray men have lost six of their last seven games, with their lone win being a 164-156 win over Greenville last week.

The Tiger men have endured a bit of a struggle themselves, losing three straight.

We’ll take the air tonight at 5:15 p.m., you can listen on KILJ and kilj.com

Iowa (12-5 overall, 3-3 Big Ten): Luka Garza had 27 points as Iowa took a 75-62 win over Northwestern (6-10, 1-5). CJ Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp had 11 points each, and Ryan Kriener finished with 10 points.

Iowa State is back in action tonight as they try to pull off a major upset over the #2 ranked Baylor Bears.

The Clones will have a tall task trying to defend Jared Butler, who leads the 13-1 Bears with 16.7 points per game.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Cyclone Tip-Off Show beginning at 6:00 p.m.

You can listen to the contest on KILJ-AM.

Baylor is a 10.5 point favorite.