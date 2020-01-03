School Board Committee Meetings

Mount Pleasant Community School District’s

FINANCE COMMITTEE AND POLICY COMMITTEES meet

today (Friday) at the Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, to review/discuss:

Review FY19 Certified Annual Financial Report Review Taxable Valuations FY19 Statewide Special Education Balances Expulsion Consent Agreement Update

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, to review/discuss:

First Reading of Board Policy Series 200 Board of Education 1 Name of School District 7 Vacancies 1 Regular Meetings 6 Quorum for Meetings 12 Minutes of the Meeting Second Reading of New Board Policy 708.12 School Bus Passenger Restraints Open Enrollment Out Survey

Both meetings are open to the public and patrons are welcome.