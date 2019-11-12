Kay Young

Elizabeth “Kay” Young, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Iowa City, IA.

Friends and family are invited to the burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Forest Home Cemetery. A Memorial Service with Reverend Trey Hegar, officiating, will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Family will greet friends following the service. Gifts of love and friendship may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or Iowa WINS. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.