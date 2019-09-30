Sports, Monday, September 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

After trailing 16-14 into halftime, Mount Pleasant head coach Shawn Striegel said he didn’t make any sweeping adjustments into half number two.

Basically, it was just about flat out execution.

And execute, they did.

The Panthers rolled Fort Madison for 28 unanswered points in half number two en route to a 42-16 rout of the Trojans, last Friday.

Brody Bender found Rylan Seberg three times in the second half as those two continued to show their confidence in one another.

“They really do have a lot of trust in one another” head coach Shawn Striegel said following the victory.

“They’re a great tandem. It’s almost like they’re thinking similar. They’re always on the same page.”

Jack Johnson got the scoring started for the Panthers early in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns — but Fairfield rallied back.

After Johnson’s second score, Logan Schafer returned the ensuing kick 88-yards to pay-dirt to the cut the Panther lead in half at 14-7.

Moments later, after a Panther punt, Fairfield quarterback Carter Ferrel hooked up with Landon Kooiker on 4th-and-long to make it a 14-13 game.

The Trojans took the lead with 7.2 to go in the half on a 22-yard field goal, but that was when the Panthers were tired of the tom-foolery.

Logan Bass, Kyle Samples and Klayton Kleinkopf teamed up on the opening drive of the second half — one that featured all running plays — to give the Panthers a lead they would not relinquish.

Mount Pleasant is now 4-1 on the year, they’ve won three straight since losing at home to Pella in week two.

This week, they’ll take back to the road to battle with the Chiefs of Keokuk.

It’s also Keokuk’s homecoming.

Other area and notable games from last Friday:

Mediapolis 14, Wapello 10

Indianola 56, Ottumwa 0

#8 Washington 49, Keokuk 6

#2 Solon 45, Fort Madison 7

Iowa City Liberty 28, Clear Creek-Amana 21

Mid-Prairie 60, Central Lee 7

HLV 34, New London 22

English Valleys 30, Winfield-Mount Union 20

WACO and Iowa Valley to play Monday

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team held a 14-0 lead Saturday but ultimately fell to the hands of the Minnesota-Morris Cougars, 28-21 at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex last Saturday.

Wesleyan got the scoring started early in the 1st Quarter when quarterback Leo Alvarez connected with New London alum Austin McBeth on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Then, late in the second quarter, senior linebacker Austin Ferguson picked off Morris’ quarterback and returned it 29 yards to extend the Wesleyan lead to 14-0.

After halftime Morris would outscore Wesleyan 28-7.

The Cougars scored their first touchdown of the game shortly into the third quarter, with Daniel Francis hooking up with Cameron Geyer to cut the lead in half, at 14-7.

Wesleyan answered, however, on a 4-play, 66-yard drive capped off with Alvarez second passing touchdown — this time to Jacob Santos.

That’s when Morris would score 21 unanswered points.

Francis would throw two straight touchdown passes, giving him three on the afternoon, before the play of the game.

With Wesleyan moving the ball, Morris forced a fumble and returned it for 6, giving them a 28-21 lead.

The Tigers had one last gasp but turned the ball over on downs with 30 seconds remaining.

Iowa Wesleyan is now 0-4.

They’ll be back in action this weekend at Crown College.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

High School Volleyball:

It was a terrific day of volleyball Saturday in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference and the conference tournament championship lived up to the hype.

Mediapolis got a huge performance from hitter Helaina Hillyard as the Bullettes swept Van Buren to earn the conference title.

With the victory, Mediapolis is now 23-0, while Van Buren fell to 21-3.

In game one, Van Buren was primed to secure a victory. The Warriors held a 22-17 lead but the heroics of the Western Illinois recruit Hillyard were too much for Van Buren to overcome.

Van Buren got to the final after squeaking by Holy Trinity in the semis and WACO in the quarters.

Mediapolis easily took care of Notre Dame in the quarters, before sweeping Central Lee 25-17, 25-17.

Central Lee took down New London in three games in the quarters.