Sports, July 29th, 2019

Baseball:

Today marks the beginning of the Class 2A portion of the Iowa High School State Baseball tournament from Principal Park in our state capital of Des Moines.

KILJ will have early afternoon coverage of the Central Lee Hawks.

Central Lee, the four seed in the 2A field, will take on the fifth-seeded Lions of Des Moines Christian High School.

The Hawks earned their way to the state tournament with a 14-0 victory over the #1 ranked Wilton Beavers in substate last week.

Those 14 runs marked the 16th time this season that Central Lee scored double digits.

The Lions knocked off Roland-Story, 8-0.

Central Lee is led at the plate by senior Tyler Hopp. Hopp hit .463 this season with a team-best two long balls.

But — it’s truly not a one man band for the Hawks.

They have six guys who have driven 18 or more runs — led by senior KJ Skow who drove in 27.

As a team the Hawks hit .366 this year — the best mark in the 2A state field.

They’re also aggressive on the base paths. The Hawks have swiped 153 bases this year,

On the bump, senior hurler Waylon Weirather has been nearly unhittable.

Compiling an 8-1 record on the season, Weirather has struck out 52 hitters in 53.1 innings pitched. His ERA sits at a microscopic 0.79. Opponents have only hit .197 against him.

For the Lions, the straw that stirs the drink is senior Brett Shelton. Shelton led Des Moines Christian with 11 doubles, one home run and 40 RBI.

Senior Grant Christy finished second on the team with a .404 average. He drove in 19 runs, leading the team with three triples.

Shelton has also been the ace for the Lions.

He finished the regular season with a record of 9-1 with a 0.83 ERA. He struck out 81 batters in 59.1 innings pitched.

Des Moines Christian is 14-2 over its last 16 games. The losses were to Van Meter, a state qualifier in Class 2A, and Martensdale-St. Mary’s, a state qualifier in Class 1A. Two of the eight losses have been to Van Meter.

This is the first time since 1997 that Central Lee baseball is heading to the state tournament, they’re looking for their first state title since 1989.

This afternoon’s game will begin at 1:30 p.m. and again, you can hear it right here on KILJ.

Softball:

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team saw their season come to a close last Friday with a heart-breaking 7-4 loss in the Class 3A state championship to #1 Davenport Assumption.

The Knights raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first three innings before Louisa-Muscatine rallied back.

The Falcons scored four times in the top of the 4th inning, on six base hits to trim the deficit to three runs, but would not manage to get any closer.

University of Iowa recruit Allie Timmons buckled down for Assumption throwing three straight scoreless innings to preserve the win.

With the victory, Davenport Assumption becomes only the the sixth team in state history — and first since Dallas Center-Grimes (2013-2015) — to win three straight state championships.

University of Northern Iowa recruit Hailey Sanders, of Louisa-Muscatine was saddled with the loss.

She threw six innings allowing six hits and seven runs, only four of which were earned.

Congrats on a great year to the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons, who finish the year with a record of 35-5.

They jumped a class, still won 35 games and got right back to the State Final. It didn’t end the way they would have liked, but what a season it was for @LMSoftball1. @FORLMFALCONS #iahssb pic.twitter.com/kvARzY88YS — Nathan Bloechl (@NathanBloechl) July 26, 2019

The 3A All-Tournament team was also announced: