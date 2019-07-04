By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Happy Fourth of July!

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team picked up a pair of wins yesterday, sweeping Davis County.

In game one, the Panthers cruised to a 7-4 win, pulling away in the later stages of the game.

Sydni Coleman provided all the theatrics in game two, clubbing a walk-off double to give Mount Pleasant a 6-5 win.

With the pair of wins, Mount Pleasant is now 21-10 on the year. They’ll also participate in a huge tournament at Iowa City this weekend, featuring the who’s who of high school softball.

Mount Pleasant will square off with Benton, Davenport North, Muscatine and Iowa City West, that will act as their final tune-up before the Class 4A playoffs.

On July 13th, the Panthers will play either Fairfield (SEC conference champions) or Keokuk at Mapleleaf at 7:00 p.m.

Baseball:

It was a quality test, but Mount Pleasant fell to #4 Marion last night 9-4.

The game was deadlocked at 0-0 until the 5th inning when Marion would scratch across five runs, aided by two Panther errors.

Mount Pleasant would counter in the bottom of the frame cutting the Indian lead to 5-2, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Bryce Anderson took his first loss of the season allowing only one earned run.

Clayton Lowery and Chase Williamson had all three of the Panther hits, wtih Lowery driving in all three runs.

The Panthers are now 18-7 on the year, they will take on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday on the road.

Women’s College Soccer

Iowa Wesleyan University’s women’s soccer program will begin its season under first-year head coach, Chris Gaskin. Gaskin state that he is “excited to get going and start working with a great group of both returners and the new student-athletes. Preseason is right around the corner, and I cannot wait to get started.”